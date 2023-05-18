Glenn Donald Watt, Jr., 67, of Wind Gap, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023 in his home surrounded by his beloved family. He was the loving husband of Janine Schulte Watt with whom he shared over 44 years of vibrant marriage. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Glenn Donald and Esther Thomas Watt.
A graduate of Cocalico High School, Glenn earned his B.S. at Kutztown University and his M.S. from Lehigh University. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force retiring after 21 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was the President of Backbone Security, taught at East Stroudsburg University, and was the Chief Information Security Officer at Medidata Solutions. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord and was a faithful member and leader at Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Janine, he will be remembered by his sons Nicholas, Glenn (III), William and his wife Kelly, daughter Sarah Watt Sherry and her husband Douglas, and his affectionate grandchildren Jack and Jordan Sherry.
On Saturday, May 20, 2023 family and friends are invited to visitation hours between 9 and 11 A.M. Following visitation, a Funeral Service will begin at 11. Please join us at Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton, PA 18045. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Glenn's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. To place a memory tribute, and to donate in lieu of flowers please visit: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com