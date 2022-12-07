Glenn D. Schneider, 85, of Manheim, formerly of Lebanon, PA passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Born in Quarryville, PA he was the son of the late Anna (Gleisner) and Norman Schneider. He was the loving husband to Lucille "LuAnn" (Barry) Schneider with whom he celebrated over 41 years of marriage.
Glenn was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1954 to 1965. He was an active member of the Honor Guard in Lebanon County. Glenn was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed as an architectural draftsman at Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates. He previously worked for Consolidated Construction Company and Horst Construction. Glenn was a talented woodworker. He also enjoyed vacationing in Vermont. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepson Jeffrey Houser, husband of Erin of Lititz; his half-brothers George and Dennis Ruth, both of Columbia; and his granddaughters, Jane and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 235 East Maple Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.
