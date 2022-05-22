Glenn D. "Lizard" Shultz, 75, of Columbia, died Tuesday May 17, 2022 at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Robert, Sr. and Dorita Doerrer Shultz.
A 1965 graduate of Columbia High School he was last employed as a janitor at Donsco, Inc. Wrightsville. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Shultz; grandson, Dean Greer and Mary Ann Herr, mother of Kim.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. For additional information, please visit Glenn's memorial page:
