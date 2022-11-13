Glenn D. Clark, Sr., of Ronks passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the age of 88. He and his wife, Doris M. (Eberts) Clark, celebrated 65 years of marriage on September 21st. He was born in Kinzers on November 23, 1933 to the late Granville and Esther (Denlinger) Clark.
He attended elementary school at New Milltown, a one room school. Glenn graduated from Paradise Area High School in 1951. Glenn worked with his father and brothers in an electrical contracting business until 1971 when he and his brother, Lloyd, began their own contracting business, G/L Clark Associates. This company became an umbrella company for many other businesses currently thriving in Lancaster County and around the country, including Clark Mechanical Services, Inc., where Glenn finished out his career.
Glenn was a Master Mason of the Lamberton Lodge #476. He was a member of the Rajah Temple since 1977. He was a member of the Rajah Antique and Classic Car Club (serving as president 1985-1987), Golf Club, Rajah Yacht Club, Rajah Shrine Club (served as a director), Lancaster County Shrine Club (president, 1988), Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Lancaster Forest #27, Past Presidents Association of Rajah (served as a director) and Zembo Temples, York County Shrine Club, and the Royal Order of Jesters, Allentown Court Jesters #128. In 1990, Glenn was appointed Marshall of Rajah Temple and moved through the Divan line to become the Illustrious Potentate of the Rajah Temple in 1997.
Glenn and his wife, Doris, volunteered for many years at the Rajah Shrine Circus in Reading. Glenn made many friends and fond memories while participating in both the social and philanthropic endeavors of these organizations. Tamaqua, PA was a special place for Glenn. This is where he met his wife and where they kept a second home, Doris' grandmother's farmette. Glenn's past is peppered with countless visits to Tamaqua to work on the property, hang out with lifelong friends and meet up with relatives.
In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by his two children Roxanne married to Hugh Rendall of Lewes, DE, and Glenn D., Jr. married to Louisa Clark of Mount Joy, PA. He will be missed by his 5 grandchildren Glenn D. Clark III, Kathryn Poole married to Adam Poole, Libby Rendall and her fianc Chris Ragni, Elliott Clark, and Joseph Clark. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren Leviathan Clark and Louisa Poole. He is also survived by a sister-in -law, Arlene (Bare) Clark, the widow of his brother Lloyd Clark, residing at Brethren Village and a brother, Donald Clark and his wife Betty of Paradise. In addition to his parents and brother, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Miriam Clark.
A viewing will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA on Tuesday November 15th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private graveside service will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery West Penn, Tamaqua, PA.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Glenn's memory to Shriners Children's Hospital, 3551 N Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. shiveryfuneralhome.com