Glenn D. Beamesderfer

Glenn D. "Beamy" Beamesderfer, 86, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Glenn shared 62 years of marriage with his wife Rosemary K. (Reppert) Beamesderfer before her death in 2019.
Born in Richland, he was the son of the late Harry S. and Jennie J. (Diehl) Beamesderfer. Glenn graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1951.
He served as an aircraft electrician with the 395 Bombardment Wing, Strategic Air Command, MacDill AFB, Florida from 1951 to 1955. Following his enlistment, Glenn worked as splicing technician for Bell telephone for 36 years, before retiring in 1992.
An accomplished carpenter, a skill learned from his father, Glenn built the family home on Green Acre Road in Lititz, where they lived from 1960 to 2015. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and church, with his many handyman skills. Glenn enjoyed model trains, fishing, camping and going out to eat. He never left the house without wearing a ball cap.To his wife's dismay he would stop to talk with anyone in the restaurant who was wearing a hat, making her wait. He had fun teasing the waitresses and nurses. You knew Beamy was close by his laugh.
Glenn was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lititz, where he served on the property committee, was a Sunday school teacher and treasurer, church trustee, and sang in the choir. He sang in the Boys Choir at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster during his youth.
He was a member of Manheim Lodge # 587 F.& A.M. and the Scottish Rite.
Glenn is survived by three children: Donna E. Boland and husband John, of Lititz, Jon E. Beamesderfer and wife Lonna, of The Woodlands, TX, Carol A. White and companion Michael Heffner, of Lititz; his grandchildren: Molly Boland Zelewicz and husband Lee, of Strasburg, Allison White, of Manheim, Jon Andrew and Eric Beamesderfer, of Texas; two great-grandchildren: Samuel Zelewicz and Harper Zelewicz; one niece: Edna Sides; and three nephews: Larry, Clarence L (Sonny) and Nevin Dagen. He is predeceased by his sister, Gladys Dagen.
Interment will take place in Machpelah Cemetery on Saturday June 27th at 10 AM. Contributions may be made in Glenn's honor to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543, or Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Fund, 544 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 or Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 706 Rothsville Rd., # 8504, Lititz, PA 17543.
