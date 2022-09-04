Glenn C. Schneider, 71, of Reynolds Avenue, Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on August 31, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Glenn was the son of the late Charles and Marian Barber Schneider.
He graduated from Elizabethtown College with a Bachelor's Degree. He worked for Verizon as a technician who assisted many people with troubleshooting and solving many issues.
He is survived by his brother, Dale W. Schneider, Lancaster, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Gathering of Friends at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange Street (corner of West Orange & Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 2:00 3:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with The Rev. Maureen L. Seifried officiating.
Please visit Glenn's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »