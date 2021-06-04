Glenn C. Huss, of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 2, at LGH. Born in Holtwood, Pennsylvania, on November 28, 1930, Glenn was the son of the late Jennings B. and Estella Campbell Huss.
He was the husband of Dixie D. Huss, father of Stephanie Huss Carr (Danny Sheetz) of Liverpool and Glenn J. Huss (Patricia Gray) of Quarryville. Glenn was the grandfather of Michael P. Carr, Jr. (Desy) and great-grandfather of Michael E. Carr, all of Quarryville. He was preceded by two sisters, Gladys E. Rush and Helen K. Stanley and is survived by his brothers, Wilbur "Mike" Huss of Drumore and Jennings V. Huss of Plymouth, California, and two sisters, Peggy McCardell of Holtwood and Dottie Testerman of Willow Street.
Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He retired as a molder from Buck Co., Inc. Per Glenn's request, no formal services will be held. reynoldsandshivery.com
