Glenn C. Herr, 90, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in East Drumore Twp., he was the son of Maurice J. and Grace C. (Lynes) Herr. He was the loving husband of Lorraine M. (Eckman) Herr for over 68 years.
Glenn graduated from Quarryville High School in 1947. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Glenn worked at the former Stoner-Wade Ford dealership in Quarryville from 1950 until 2011, first as a mechanic and later as the manager of the parts dept. Glenn had been a long-time member of Memorial United Methodist Church, where he and Lorraine were married on December 27, 1953. He served two terms as a church trustee, was the building fund treasurer and also served on the administrative council for many years. In Glenn's words: "Worshipping at Memorial on Sundays is the highlight of our week".
Glenn had many interests including: reading, crossword puzzles, working out at the gym, using his computer and watching Phillies games. He and Lorraine also enjoyed travelling, especially to the New England states in the fall and Florida in the winter. Glenn and Lorraine also enjoyed hosting their many friends.
In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by a brother, Jay Herr and a sister, Ruth Graver both of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by a brother Maurice, Jr.
Private services and interment will take place in the Quarryville Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, PA 17566 or to the Quarryville Fire Co., P.O. Box 143, Quarryville, PA 17566.
