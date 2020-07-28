Glenn A. Newcomer, 66, of Savannah, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Glenn was known for being a loving husband and an amazing friend. Savannah Harley Davidson was Glenn’s second home and he was an active HOG of Savannah member. Glenn considered the HOG group as a whole and each individual member his family. He was recognized for his leadership as an outstanding road captain, and his loyalty, earning “highest road mileage” award for many years. Glenn was a retired real estate agent, admired for his beautiful custom home building. He walked by faith and attended The Church at Godley Station.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl L. & Ruth Barkle Newcomer, and his brother, Nelson Newcomer. Glenn’s survivors include his wife, Gail E. Newcomer; children, Lauren Oglesby (Clint), Larry Spradley, III, Olivia Spradley and Avery Spradley; sister, Linda Newcomer and her partner, Carol Nein; brother-in-law, Brian Fisher.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 01, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc, 528 West Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA 17603. A private family service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with burial following in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to: The Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 South Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Please visit Glenn’s Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »