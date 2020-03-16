Glenn A. Kramer, Sr., 63, of Lancaster, passed away on March 14, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on September 4, 1956 in Lancaster to the late Richard Kramer, Sr. and Ruth Kramer (Lamborn). Glenn graduated high school in 1975. He worked at Alcoa of Lancaster for 34 years, retiring in September, 2014. Glenn also was the owner of Kramer's Cafe in the 1980s. He supported many causes in his lifetime, and was particularly fond of charities for veterans, children, and animals. In addition to his parents, Glenn was predeceased by his twin brother Gregory, and brothers Wayne and Dale.
Glenn is survived by his daughter, Randi, wife of Andy Porter, of State College, PA, son Glenn Jr. of Lancaster, stepdaughters Lisa and Angela Serrano of Lancaster, and 6 grandchildren, Anthony and Nevaeh Serrano, Dominic and Finnegan Porter, and Silas and Dexter Kramer. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Kramer, Jr. and his wife, Vivian, and sister-in-law, Sally Kramer, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the SPCA or other non-kill animal shelters in Glenn's memory. His arrangements are being handled by Cremation Services of Lancaster and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283
