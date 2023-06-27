Glenn A. Huber, 87, of Long Neck, Delaware, formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at his home on June 18th, 2023. He was the devoted husband of Dolores J. Huber for 64 years and a loving father to their three children, Connie, Greg and Dave Huber. Glenn was born May 9 th, 1936 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Arthur F. and Clara (Barnard) Huber.
He graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1954 and Franklin and Marshall College in 1958 with a degree in accounting. After working as an accountant for several years, Glenn owned and operated the family run grocery store, Huber's West End Market (and former West End Farmers Market) located in the City of Lancaster, which spanned three generations. Upon his retirement, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of living by the water, where he spent time boating, fishing, and watching wildlife with his family, friends and dogs. Glenn enjoyed spending time outdoors exploring, traveling, and working on creative projects. He also had a passion for flying and obtained his pilot's license. Glenn was a Mason and a lifetime member of the Lamberton Lodge in Lancaster, PA.
In addition to his wife and children, Glenn is also survived by two brothers, Frank and Gerald Huber, both of Lancaster and two grandsons, Matthew and Ryan Huber.
The family will be holding a small private ceremony to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19140-4131.