Glenn A. Hershey, 86, was born July 13, 1934, in Salisbury Twp., and died April 30, 2021 at ManorCare Lancaster, where he lived since 2013. Born to the late Maurice S. and Mary (Martin) Hershey, he grew up on the family farm near Gap and later moved to Intercourse.
Glenn was employed at Victor Weaver Poultry in New Holland. He was a member of Hershey Mennonite Church. After moving to Lancaster, Glenn became a member of Crossroads Mennonite Church where he sang in the church choir.
Surviving are 2 siblings: Ruth (Daniel) Denlinger, of Landis Homes, Lititz and Clair (Kitty) Hershey, also of Landis Homes, Lititz and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean (Merle) Groff and a brother, Melvin (Sue) Hershey.
Private graveside services will be held at Paradise Mennonite Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com
