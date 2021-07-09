Glenn A. Henry, 70, of Washington Boro, left this world and entered into eternity, walking into the arms of his Savior on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was the husband of Patricia S. Henderson Henry. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Herbert P. and Anna C. Knight Henry.
A teen swimming accident in 1966 left Glenn paralyzed and a C4 quadriplegic. He is believed to be one of the longest surviving persons with his specific injury. Though confined to a wheelchair for his remaining 55 years, Glenn's mind, creativity, hope, determination and faith were never limited. Glenn started a bait and tackle shop in his parent's garage in the late 1960's and while operating it, taught himself to disassemble, repair and reassemble CB radios. In 1970, he established G.A. Henry Radio Electronics in Washington Boro and successfully operated it first as a CB radio sales/repair shop, then expanded to incorporate fire/police radio apparatus. Along the journey, he invented ways and tools that allowed his limited mobility to successfully navigate the repair and business world. He sold the business in 2000 and "retired."
Glenn incorporated others into his life, partially out of necessity, but mostly because of his love for teaching and mentoring others. Over the decades, dozens of neighborhood kids spent summers helping Glenn with yardwork and building projects that he designed. He also gave freely of his time to volunteer and serve others. These included the Washington Boro Goodwill Fire Company, (becoming an honorary auxiliary member), Blue Rock Heritage Center, the Washington Boro Historical Society for Susquehanna River Heritage, service to deployed troops through connecting and coordinating local families with service men/women in the Middle East so they received cards, packages and Christmas trees, co-teaching Wednesday night clubs at Manor Church, and local Native American history including presentations to area groups. Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was always one to tinker, learn and invent.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Glenn are three children and nine grandchildren. Michael B. (Grace E.) Julian; Abigail, Matthew and Elijah. Susan G. Aldinger (Raymond J. Pennino); Dakota (Megan), and Skyler. And David Y. (Nicole B.) Julian; Kadia (Matt), Bryce, Nyssa and Tayah. He will be sorely missed by all including his service dog: Ellie. Glenn was preceded in death by his brother: Herbert J. Henry.
In Glenn's words: "Lord, you helped me go through what I needed to go through and through it all, the honor and glory was yours."
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Neil J. Franklin, officiating. A public visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow for family and friends at Washington Boro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: the Harnish Barn Fire Fundraiser, held by Faith Bible Fellowship Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com