Glenda N. Binkley, 78 formerly of Manheim passed away Monday morning, November 22, 2021 at Promedica Nursing and Rehabilitation, Lancaster. Born on September 20, 1943 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clair D. and Vivian B. Moss James.
Glenda had worked for the Schreiber Wholesale Services in Lititz. She was a member of the Manheim Mennonite Church. In her younger years, Glenda could be found roller skating at Rocky Springs. She had an infectious sense of humor and was always making people laugh.
Glenda is survived by her son, Douglas L., husband of Connie Binkley of Manheim; daughter, Denise L. Binkley of York; granddaughters, Kelly, wife of Tyler Matos and Kaitlin Binkley and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Matos. She is also survived by her brothers, Oscar L. James of Lititz and David, husband of Claudette James of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Dustin Waltz; sister, Norita Nunemacher and brother, Clair T. James. Services will be held at the convenience of her family.
