Our earth angel, Glenda May Mellott-Myers, 70, of Millersville, left this earth to spread her wings in heaven on Friday, March 5, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Willow Street, she was the daughter of Glenn E. and Ethel M. Emmerich Mellott, of Willow Street. Glenda was the loving wife of Nelson Myers, and they celebrated 34 years of marriage. She was a faithful member of Willow Street United Church of Christ. Glenda was a licensed cosmetologist and medical assistant. She later worked as a buyer for S. Grumbacher & Sons (Bon Ton Stores), an operations manager for Maxwell's, and assistant distribution center manager for Modern Woman. She studied psychology at Snead State College, Boaz, AL. She enjoyed spending time with her children and granddaughters. She also enjoyed travelling, especially to America's National Parks, and gardening. Glenda was an animal lover and rescuer, with three kitties at home and many more pets in the past. In her youth she enjoyed swimming and was a member of a water-skiing group in Maryland. She hiked to the top of a mountain in Colorado and stayed in a skier's hostel. Being in nature and near water was her happy place. Living in her lake house on Lake Guntersville, Snug Harbor, AL was her favorite place of all. She loved her parents, husband, children, granddaughters, and all of her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Nelson, and parents, are two children, Kerri wife of Chad Mateer, of Manheim, Derik husband of Danielle Myers, of Riverton, WY, two grandchildren, Lyla and Tenley Mateer, a brother, Blair E. Mellott, of Willow Street, a sister, Michele wife of John Luciano, of Conestoga, and two nephews, Evan husband of Pam Mellott and Zachary Luciano; and two great-nieces Annabelle and Charlotte.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time of visitation with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be at Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery, 241 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA on Thursday March 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Those desiring can send contributions in Glenda's memory to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.
