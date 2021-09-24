Glena Joy Boston, 72, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Glen and Myrtle Ione (Wilemon) Knowles. Glena was preceded in death by her husband, Alan M. Boston, in 1988 and her mother-in-law, Eleanor Boston, earlier this year.
Glena graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in Michigan and obtained a Nursing Degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Kellogg Community College.
Glena loved poetry, arts, crafts, nature, hot air ballooning, and snowmobiling. She was a member of the International Society of Poets and the Nebraska Balloon Club.
Surviving Glena are her two children; Rebecca "Becky" Boston, wife of Tobe Fischer, of Lancaster, Travis G. Boston, husband of Richelle, of Lancaster, grandchildren; Kristopher, Cameron, Kaylie, Alyssa, and Alexander Boston, A.J. Fischer and Ashley Patrick, and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 30th, 2021 at 11 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543 with The Rev. Robert Brody officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM-11 AM at Snyder's. Interment will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Battle Creek, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glena's memory to The National Wildlife Federation (nwf.org) PO Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116-1583.
