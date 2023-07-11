Glen N. Leib, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Born Tuesday, February 3, 1942 in York County, he was the son of the late George and Verna (Wehler) Leib. He was married 52 years to Joanne M. (Bishop) Leib.
Glen was a 1960 graduate of Dover Area High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Music Education in 1964 from West Chester State College and later earned his Master of Education. Glen began his teaching career in Eddystone, PA in 1964 as a Band Director. In 1966, Glen began teaching in the Donegal School District in Mount Joy, PA. He taught at various buildings and levels including W.I. Beam Junior High School, Donegal Middle School, and Donegal Senior High School. He took pride in directing the concert band and marching band. Over the years, he led his bands in many parades, performances, and travels in and out of the country. This included trips to Mexico City, Quebec, Nashville, and Orlando, and marching in the Gimbels Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Glen had many interests including antique cars, attending and vending at car shows, and he had been a licensed real estate agent for many years. He and his wife, Joanne, and their children enjoyed many family adventures in a camper, traveling across the country to visit National Parks, going to the beach, and spending time in Florida. A great source of joy for Glen was the time he and Joanne spent over the winters with their many friends in Fort Myers, Florida.
Glen was a member of Elizabethtown Lions Club; Ashara-Casiphia Lodge #551, F&AM, Mount Joy; Elizabethtown's Encore Band at Masonic Villages, and was a Life Member of the Hershey Region Antique Automobile Club of America and the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He was also a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown. Glen made and fostered many strong friendships through his varied interests in life. He was friendly, outgoing, had a quick smile, and greatly enjoyed conversation. Glen always let his family and friends know through his words and actions that he loved and cared about them.
Glen was especially passionate about education, in particular, music education. His joy and love of music was felt by thousands of students over 35 years of teaching, 33 of those at Donegal School District. His passion for music continued well beyond his retirement from teaching as Director of the Donegal Alumni Band for the past 19 years. The DAB proudly marched in the yearly Mount Joy, Maytown, and Marietta Memorial Day parades. Glen truly believed in the power and value of music.
Surviving in addition to his wife Joanne, is a daughter, Debbie Painter and husband Matt of Elizabethtown; a son Gregory Leib and wife Trisha (Bruen) of Dover, PA; two granddaughters: Kyla and April, and 5 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Glen's life will take place on Friday, July 14th at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be held on Thursday at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Friday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
For those interested, contributions in memory of Glen Leib may be sent to: Music for Everyone, 42 N. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, www.musicforeveryone.org or to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
