Glen M. Faus, 86, of Manheim, PA, peacefully entered eternity on Tuesday evening, October 4, 2022 at Pleasant View Retirement Community with his wife and children at his side. Born in Rapho Twp., he was the son of the late Henry G. Faus and the late Verna M. Koser Faus. He was the husband of Sheryl B. Strom Faus for 62 years on June 5.
Glen was a dedicated member of the Chiques Church of the Brethren, where he served as a bi-vocational minister for 50+ years and moderator for 8 years. He attended McPherson College (KS) where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and Religion. He later attended Bethany Theological Seminary in Oak Brook, IL. While working as a probation officer for the County of Lancaster, he envisioned a Christian-based agency to help children and youth. In 1979, Glen was instrumental in founding Church of the Brethren Youth Services, now COBYS Family Services, a ministry dedicated to providing foster care, adoption, counseling, family life education, and permanency services for children and families at risk. He retired in 2001 after 22 years as executive director.
Glen loved life and enjoyed making people laugh. He often had a mischievous twinkle in his eye and told stories about growing up with his brothers and pulling pranks in college. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking in Potter County and fishing in Canada. He was a part-time farmer and enjoyed gardening and maintaining birdhouses and feeders.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Glenda M. Faus of Longmont, CO, Jeffrey S., husband of Jenny A. Stover Faus, of Wichita, KS, and Krista B., wife of Edward E. Allison, Jr., of Millersville; two grandsons, Kaden G. and Landyn E. Allison; two granddaughters, Molly G. and Clara W. Stover-Brown; two brothers, Henry, husband of the late Doris Hess Faus, and Gerald, husband of Carolyn Schrag Faus, of Manheim; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Faus Mullen, wife of the late Robert Faus, of Phoenix, AZ. He was also preceded in death by brother Jay, husband of the late Verna Faus.
A memorial service will be held on Monday afternoon, October 10, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA followed by a luncheon to which all are invited. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests informally at the church on Monday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Private interment will be in Chiques Cemetery. Please consider bringing toiletries for children, toddler pull-ups, or new socks size 5T and larger to the service to be used by COBYS or financial contributions may be made in Glen's memory to COBYS Family Services, 1417 Oregon Road, Leola, PA 17540. A livestream of the service can be viewed by going to https://bit.ly/3eebgsU. To express condolences to the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
