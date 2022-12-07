Glen Lewis Krebs, 86 of Landisville, PA and formerly of Clearfield, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Growing up as a farm kid in Curwensville was the foundation for his life of service. He proudly served his country as a member of the Army Reserves, used his interpersonal talents as a food service manager at several hospitals and retirement homes, was an active member of the Hempfield Church of the Brethren and most of all loved his family.
For 55 years, Glen dedicated his life to bringing happiness to his beloved wife Gail. They were inseparable, and truly appreciated the life they shared together. He was the best father a son could ask for to Kurt and his wife Debby. Glen was proud to be called "Pappy" by his grandchildren Kathleen and Daniel. He marveled at them and enjoyed just being around them.
Glen enjoyed catching up with his buddies from Curwensville, visiting with his card club friends and watching his Pittsburgh Pirates. He loved to tell stories about listening to the Pirates on the radio and prepared his son for a life as a long suffering Bucco fan.
Glen goes home to once again be with his "Mum" Blanche, his sister Violet, and his brothers Jim, Frank, and David. He hopes to wait a long time before they are joined by his baby sister Mary. Those who love him will miss him forever.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter. Glen and his many furry friends from throughout his life thank you.
Friends will be received at The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., 312 E. Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830 on Saturday, December 10 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM, in the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Duane White officiating. Interment will be in Crown Crest Cemetery, Clearfield, PA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bennettandhouser.com for the Krebs family.