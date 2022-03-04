Glen H. Morgan, 75, of Milroy, PA, passed away with family at his side in Denver, PA on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Born in East Earl, PA, Glen was a son of the late Allen and Marian (Horning) Morgan. He was a lifelong resident of Northern Lancaster County and had lived in Mifflin County for the past few years after his retirement.
Glen worked as a truck driver and had been employed at New Holland Concrete, Hess Brothers, Charles Shirk Trucking, and most recently at Latshaw Brothers.
He enjoyed going camping and fishing with his sons and loved the outdoors.
Glen was a fan of NASCAR and would attend the Spring and Fall races at Dover Speedway in Delaware.
He is survived by his two sons: Frankie D. Morgan, husband of Sherrie, of Denver, PA and Nigel S. St. John of Stevens, PA; two grandchildren: Cameron D. Morgan, husband of Amanda, of Reinholds, PA and Elisha L. Morgan of Denver, PA; three great-grandchildren: Hailey, Lauryn, and Noah; and fourteen siblings: Ivan, Arlene, Ronald, Joann, Maxine, Erma, Dorothy, Judy, Karen, Cynthia, Thelma, Russell, Stephen, and Tammy; and numerous nieces and nephew.
In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Morgan.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Glen's memory to Amedisys Hospice 1410 Oregon Pike Lancaster, PA 17601.
