Glen D. Sellers, age 62, of Denver, PA, formerly of Pequea, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was the husband of Claudia McKelvey Sellers, with whom he would have celebrated 26 years of marriage on August 3rd. He was born in Lancaster, son of Frank Sellers of Pequea and the late Jeanette Crouthamel Sellers.
Glen graduated from Penn Manor High School, Class of '78. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Nebo UMC and was also on the church softball league. Glen worked for PPL - Brookfield Power Company as a Journeyman Electrician and Operator of the Holtwood Power Plant, retiring in 2020 after 41 years.
Surviving besides his wife and father are 2 sons: Keith husband of Caitlin Brewer Sellers, 3 grandchildren: Brayden, Anthony and Eliza Sellers all of Denver, Eric husband of Nina Spang Sellers of Denver, 3 sisters: Karen wife of Dennie Montgomery, Lori wife of Timothy Meck, Kelly wife of Jeffrey O'donel. Glen will be greatly missed by his beloved chocolate lab Abby Girl.
He loved the outdoors. He was known as the best person to spot animals. Glen was an avid hunter all his life, hunting in Potter County and at his mountain home in Blacklog Valley, Huntingdon County. He enjoyed horseback riding, driving John Deere tractors, and making hay for their farm in Pequea, also hiking and hunting while traveling West. Most recently he enjoyed fishing with his wife in Blacklog Valley Creek. He enjoyed times playing cards and poolside visits with friends. He was known for his cowboy boots, hats, and his collection of ball caps. His favorite color was John Deere Green and Camoflauge.
A private service will take place at the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home of Quarryville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Nebo UMC, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA 17565, and the Ephrata Cancer Center, 460 North Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. reynoldsandshivery.com