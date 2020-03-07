Glen A. Miller, 81, of Manheim went home to be with his Lord, unexpectedly surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Warwick Township, he was the son of the late Paul G. and Ada Gingrich Miller. He was the loving husband of Julia Hershey Miller and they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in October of last year.
Retired in 2012, Glen worked 57 years for Bomberger's Store, Lititz, in the floor coverings department. He was a faithful member of Servants of Christ Anabaptist Fellowship, Lititz, where he served as an usher. He was also a committed Sunday school teacher for many years. Glen loved his family and was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed trips to his camp in Potter County and shared his love for hunting and fishing with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children: Barry husband of Audrey (Martin) Miller of Ephrata, Beverly wife of David Rogers of Manheim, Brian husband of Lisa (Brubaker) Miller of Stevens and Brenda wife of Scott Kuiphoff of Lakewood, Colorado; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a sister, Marian wife of Dale Bomberger of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at Servants of Christ Anabaptist Fellowship, Midway Reception Center, 210 East Lexington Road, Lititz on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday evening from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM and again at Midway Reception Center on Tuesday morning from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. Interment in White Oak Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Penn Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Glen's memory to Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, Ohio 44610-0360. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
