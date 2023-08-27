Gladys V. Styer, 98 years of age, passed away on August 19, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late LeRoy E. Styer who preceded her in death in 1987. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Elvin W. and Bertha H. (Watts) Rehkugler.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in the class of 1943 and then spent much of her life as a homemaker.
Gladys was a former member of Abbeyville Road Christian Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, scrapbooking, gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Linda Creamer of Lancaster, James Styer (husband of Joani) of Leola, Eileen Rineer of Columbia; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews; 2 stepbrothers, George Watts, Jr (Shirley) and John Watts (Darlene)
In addition to her late husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Elvin Rehkugler; a grandson, Jeffrey Miller
Services were private and at the convenience of the family at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice & Community Care, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
