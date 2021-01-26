Gladys S. Mellinger, 96, of Brownstown, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Brownstown to the late Clayton M. and Elizabeth Anna (Zangry) Gamber and was the wife of the late Roy D. Mellinger who passed away in January of 2004.
Gladys was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Brownstown, where she was a choir member for 50 years. She also sang solos at church and weddings. She enjoyed reading, cooking, crossword puzzles, and watching sports on TV, especially baseball and football.
Gladys worked as a secretary for Conestoga View prior to her retirement. Before that she worked for Yorktown Manufacturing.
Gladys is survived by five grandchildren, Tammy Lynn, wife of Douglas Metz of Brownstown, Theresa, wife of Dennis Cross of Lititz, John, husband of Marie Zahn of Queens, NY, Joseph Zahn of Lititz, and Anthony Zahn of Queens, NY; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Mae Merkel of Reading, and Earl, husband of Jane Gamber of Kansas City, MO; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard C. Gamber; four sisters, Dorothy Wenger, Esther Becker, Anna Fink, and Carol Fry; four brothers, George, John, Roy, and Wilbur Gamber.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. It is required that everyone in attendance wear face masks. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Gladys's memory may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church,11 N. Church St., Brownstown, PA 17508.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
