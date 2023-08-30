Gladys S. Hershey, wife of John Hershey, passed away peacefully at home due to complications from dementia and with the guidance of hospice.
Born to Samuel, Sr. and Lillian Bryant and preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald and Robert Bryant, sisters Nancy Gerber, Evelyn Hasselbach, and Dorothy (Irene) Bretz.
She is survived by three brothers Samuel, David, and Henry Bryant, three children James (Wendy) Heisey, Tony (Kelly) Heisey, and Kim Ackerman, two stepchildren, Steven Hershey and Sue Hershey, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting her church, Florin Church of the Brethren, she loved children, animals, and chocolate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602.