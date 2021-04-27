It is with great sadness that the family of Gladys S. Ferrari-Dohrer announce her passing on April 10, 2021 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of 46 years to the late M. Frank Ferrari and mother to four children: Frank (deceased), Philip, Carol and David, she is also survived by a sister, Dawn Dittoe of Lancaster, PA, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Born in Lancaster, PA in 1921, Gladys was the daughter of the late Enos and Maude Farrel.
As a military wife she lived in many locations around the United States as well as tours in Japan and France. Gladys enjoyed golf and bridge throughout her married life and held master-points in bridge. Spectator sports were also a big part of her life and she loved to watch family members participate on the high school and college level in football, basketball and soccer. She lived her later years in Hot Springs Village, AR with her daughter and son-in-law Carol and Ted Schramm. Gladys loved life and lived hers to the fullest. As a matriarch of the family for over 7 decades, Gladys will be missed by everyone who knew her and will remain in their hearts forever.
A memorial service was held for Gladys on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the UMC Church. She will be interred at the Arlington National Cemetery beside her late husband. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in her name to the Mountainside Church, 301 El Cano Drive, Hot Springs Village, AR, 71909. Online condolences can be made at www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com