Gladys R. Showalter, 100, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Born in Red Lion, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Hattie (Smith) Reichard. She was married to her beloved husband, the late Merle J. Showalter, for 31 years until his passing in 1975.
Gladys graduated from Red Lion High School and attended Thompson Business College in York. She worked as a secretary at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg and later at Raub Supply, EHD, and Lancaster Guidance Center in Lancaster. In retirement, she worked for the Bon-Ton department store in Park City until the age of 88. She was a Lancaster County poll worker for many years. She was a member of Lancaster First Assembly of God Church. She and Merle started their family in Pittsburgh, PA and moved to Lancaster in 1956. Gladys enjoyed reading, cooking, sunbathing, swimming, gardening, caring for her daughter Kim's cats, and shopping for a bargain.
She is survived by her loving family, including her daughters, Carol A. Gabay, Beth S. Marsh (Greg), Kay J. Lengle, and Kim J. Showalter, grandchildren, Timothy S. Sinner (Miriah Topper), P. Kate Marsh, Zachary M. Gabay (Corinne), Scott A. Sinner (Paige Klugherz), Hillary A. Kirk (Robert), and Emily A. Marsh, great-grandchildren, James, Porter, and Caleb. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Everett Reichard and Elisabeth McLaughlin, and sons-in-law, David Gabay and Charles Lengle.
Relatives and friends are invited to Gladys' Funeral Service on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 AM, with Pastor Paul Boisvert officiating at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with visitation from 10am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, Dallastown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
