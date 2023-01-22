Gladys R. Gingerich, 100, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Landis Homes.
She was born in Louisville, OH, to the late John E. and Bertha M. (Taylor) Sommers and was the wife of the late Ura "Urie" Gingerich.
Gladys was a charter member of Akron Mennonite Church and played an integral role in its inception and development. She was a Sunday school teacher and hosted the entire charter members in her home on Sunday mornings while the church was being built. Along with her husband, Ura, Gladys was a custodian of the newly constructed church for the first 10 years of its existence.
Gladys was an administrative assistant for the family business, Badorf Shoe Company, in Lititz, PA. She was instrumental in the development of the company's distribution center in Rothsville, PA, where she scheduled production and ran the very successful outlet store from 1980-1995.
Gladys was a loving mother and grandmother, forming a special relationship with each member of the family. A hard worker and accepting of others, she was the epitome of "unconditional love."
Gladys is survived by two sons, Duane E. Gingerich of Lititz, Merle E. Gingerich of Neffsville, and daughter-in-law, Joyce E. Gingerich of Harrisonburg, VA; seven grandchildren, Sherry Sheppard, Justin Gingerich, Brandon Gingerich, Joshua Gingerich, John Gingerich, Tabitha Gingerich, and Matthew Gingerich and nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Owen Sommers, Merle Sommers, and a sister, Lavera Helmuth.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul E. Gingerich, and six siblings, Maxine, Mildred, Arlene, Lucille, Elvin, and Earl.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00am at Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron. Interment will be a private ceremony in the Akron Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gladys' memory may be made to The Caring Fund at Landis Homes; checks can be made out to Landis Homes, with "The Caring Fund-Gladys Gingerich" in the memo line.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.