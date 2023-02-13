Gladys McGinnis Rutt, 96, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata and formerly of Blue Ball passed away Friday, February 10, 2023. Born January 16, 1927 in Paradise, PA to the late Howard and Myrtle Houck McGinnis, she married Mervin S. Rutt on December 31, 1948.
Gladys was an honors graduate of the former New Holland High School, class of 1945, and an honors graduate of the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1948. She worked in nursing for over 50 years.
A long-time member of New Holland Mennonite Church, she served as adult Sunday School teacher, member of Church Council, Pastoral Team and Mutual Care Director.
She was the first woman to serve on Lancaster Conference Voluntary Service Committee and was on Landis Homes Board of Directors. She was Corresponding Secretary on Ephrata Christian Women's Aglow Board, served as Vice-president of Homebuilders of Lancaster Conference and taught Bible Study classes at Fairmount Homes, Mennonite Home and Sunday School classes at Landis Homes.
Gladys was an avid reader, enjoyed travel with her husband and entertaining family, friends or strangers. Her true delight was welcoming additions to the family, whether by marriage or adoption.
She is survived by husband, Mervin, sister Maribelle Steffy, brother Melvin McGinnis (Lynn Dussinger) and 7 children: Jack (Gloria Short), Janis (Richard Landes), Philip (Marian Hollinger), Mary Beth (Donald Kautz), Mervin Jr. (Ellen Carroll), Theodore Rutt and Rebecca Martin, 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother, Carl McGinnis.
Services will be Saturday, February 18, at New Holland Mennonite Church, 18 Western Ave., New Holland, PA with 1:00pm visitation and 2:00pm funeral. Burial will follow in New Holland Mennonite Cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
