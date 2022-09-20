Gladys Martinez, 60, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Anna Maria Torres Sanchez and the late Jorge Martinez Rodriguez. She was the loving wife of Humberto Rivera, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage.
Gladys was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a selfless nature and enjoyed helping others. She loved gardens and flowers, especially magnolias. She also loved spending time with her daughter and best friend, Glaberis. She was known for having an especially tight bond with both of her children.
In addition to her loving husband, Humberto, and her mother, Gladys is survived by her children Humberto Rivera, Jr. (wife, Lynnette) and Glaberis Rivera; her grandchildren, Jared, Jayden, and Jaylene; her siblings Luis Martinez, Raul Martinez, Samuel Martinez, Anita Martinez, Catalina Martinez, Rosa Martinez, Angelica Martinez, Yamil Martinez, Javier Martinez, Rene Martinez, Luciano Martinez, and David Martinez; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her very much.
A Viewing will take place at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. Services will take place at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM, with guests being received one hour prior at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
