Gladys M. Stauffer, 70, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at home.
She was born in Lebanon County to the late Ivan M. and Emma R. (Heilinger) Zimmerman and was the wife of Gregory L. Stauffer with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.
She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Gladys started her career in the ad approval department at Science Press/Cenveo and ended her career at Wolters Kluwer. She enjoyed traveling, playing games with family, and collecting carnival glass. She loved caring for her family, Cockatiel (Carter), and the Lord.
In addition to her husband, Gladys is survived by her son, Justin L. Stauffer of Ephrata; a granddaughter, Casey Marie Gahring of Hershey and six siblings, Esther, wife of the late Allen Sheidy of Stouchburg, Alice, wife of Ed Keath of Myerstown, Barbara, wife of the late Walter Hartranft of Akron, Ivan, Jr., husband of Deborah Zimmerman of Ephrata, Lee, husband of Mary Zimmerman of DE, Jay Zimmerman of Denver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, George "Joe" Gahring and three siblings, Mary George, John Zimmerman, Gene Zimmerman.
A gathering to celebrate Gladys life will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the upper pavilion at Lloyd H. Roland Memorial Park (also known as Akron Park), 221 North 11th St., Akron, PA 17501. The gathering will be open to all who knew her including family and friends. The family has asked to bring pictures of Gladys to help spark conversation of the events she was involved in.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gladys's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO, 80502.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.