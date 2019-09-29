Gladys M. "Sally" Bouder, age 92, of the Brethren Village, Lititz, PA, formerly of Landisville & Gap, PA, passed away at the Mt. Joy Hospice Center on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Bouder who passed away on July 13, 1996. She was born in Salisbury Township, daughter of the late Earl & Blanche Templeton Ammon.
In the past she was a member of the Gap United Methodist Church, where she was involved with the United Methodist Women, and the Hempfield Church of the Brethren, where she was active in the Homebuilders Sunday School Class. She graduated from Scott High School class of 1945. She worked as a secretary to the Business Manager of the Pequea Valley School District and then worked for the Lancaster County Tax Bureau. She volunteered at the Brethren Village Library and served on the Residents Council.
Sally enjoyed reading, playing cards and, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was known for always being positive and an encouragement to many.
Surviving are 3 children: Ronald E. Bouder, husband of the late Kum Cha Bouder of Massillon, OH; Carol B. Derewitz, wife of Dr. Daniel Derewitz of York, PA; Rev. Sue Bouder-Pindar wife of Rev. William H. Pindar of Orlando, FL; 7 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 step-great-grandchildren; brother Robert "Bob" Ammon, husband of May Ammon of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Earl Jr. and D. Donald Ammon.
The Bouder family would like to thank the residents and staff of the Brethren Village and Mt. Joy Hospice Center for the wonderful care they gave to their mother.
Memorial service will take place at the Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Thursday, October 3rd at 1:30 p.m., with a time to greet the family following the service. Pastors Levi Ziegler and Dana Statler officiating. Private Interment will take place prior to the memorial service in the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery with Rev. Patty Rowe Stoltzfus officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund (of the Brethren Village), 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or to the Mt. Joy facility of Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.