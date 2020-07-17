Gladys M. (Peg) Cramer, 98, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charles E. Kohler and Anna P. Kohler.
Peg attended Girls High in Lancaster. She worked for a sewing factory, Keppels Candy, Consumers and American Seed. She never drove a car but walked every day to work from her home on Broad Street in Lancaster. She was a true city girl! She spent many summers going to the beach with her family and always liked family gatherings during the holidays and picnics in the summer. She loved going to her great-grandchildren's sports events and other activities.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara LeFever, wife of Karl (Duff) Lefever, two grandchildren, Steve Cook (wife Tara) and Tara Johnson (husband Eric); and six great-grandchildren: Gavin, Gabrielle, Maddylan, Evan, Owen and Hayden; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer (Buck) Cramer, step daughter, Mary (Toots) Patterson, her brothers, Charles (Jr.) Kohler and Bill Kohler, and sisters, Katherine Rubenstein and Ann Reddig.
In accordance with Peg's wishes there will be a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Kidney Association, PO Box 1446, Lancaster, PA 17602. The family would like to give thanks to the compassionate staff in Meadow Run at the Mennonite Home.
