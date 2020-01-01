Gladys M. "Nan" Kern, 90, of Elizabethtown, entered into eternal rest on December 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Muhlenberg Hospital.
She was born on May 22, 1929 in Middletown and was the loving daughter of the late Oscar C. and Catherine E. (Epler) Stauffer.
Gladys enjoyed doing word searches, crocheting, playing bingo, gardening, and watching hummingbirds and butterflies. Her favorite teams were the Eagles and Phillies. She liked cooking and baking and her chicken corn soup was everyone's favorite. Her greatest love was being a wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Kern, Sr.; grandson, Jack E. Kern, III; six siblings.
Gladys is survived by her sons, Jack E. Kern, Jr. (Deborah) of Elizabethtown, Randal W. Kern (Cynthia) of Middletown; daughters, Yvonne M. Taylor of Nevada, Christine L. Dent (Rufus) of Nazareth, Pamela L. Kern (Curtis Clugston) of Elizabethtown, Cynthia A. Telenko (Frank Jr.) of Elizabethtown; brother, Kenneth Stauffer; sisters, Louise, Nancy, Maryann, Patsy; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A tribute to Gladys' life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA with the Rev. Kirk Belmont officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:00am until the time service on Friday.
Burial will be at Hillsdale Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gladys' name to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
