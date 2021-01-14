Gladys M. Irvin, 97, of Brickerville passed away peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Clay, she was the daughter of James and Naoma Seiverling. She was the loving wife of the late Clarence H. Irvin who died in 1999.
In her earlier years, Gladys was a bookkeeper for various local businesses. She was a 1941 graduate of Warwick High School and a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church. An avid sports fan, Gladys especially enjoyed Phillies baseball, ice hockey, hunting and fishing.
Surviving is a sister, Gloria Grube of Manheim and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Gladys will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery (Brickerville), 340 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Gladys' memory to Lititz Warwick Community Chest, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or Central PA Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com