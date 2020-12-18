Gladys M. (Hull) Buch, 95, of Ephrata Manor, formerly of Akron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam, wife of Scott Eberly of Hatch, NM and a son-in-law, Lou Thompson of Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy R. and Lillie Hull; her husband, R. Clinton Buch; a daughter, Sheila Thompson and her brother, Guy U. Hull.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gladys's memory to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.