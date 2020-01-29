Gladys M. (Heiney) Ziegenfus, 91, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA and formerly of Palmerton, PA died on Sunday January 26, 2020 at the Wintergarden household at Garden Spot Village from congestive heart failure.
Born at home in Palmerton, PA on December 30, 1928, she was the daughter of Reuben H. and Alice (Green) Heiney. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Thomas A. Ziegenfus for 63 years prior to his death in 2011.
A graduate of Stephen S. Palmer High School (Palmerton) and a very proud member of the Class of 1946, she was employed by the Palmerton Area School District as a secretary in both the elementary and middle schools, retiring in 1984 after 38 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed crafts, playing word games, exercising, spending time with her friends at Memorial Park, and taking bus trips. She was active in her church, St. John's Lutheran, Towamensing, Palmerton, PA, serving as financial secretary, organizing bazaars and sauerkraut suppers, and especially helping to manage the church sponsored Festival Stand for many years.
After moving to Mountain View at Garden Spot Village in 2010 with her husband, Gladys embraced her new community with the same enthusiasm she exhibited in her hometown. She served on the Mountain View Council, participated in Knitting Club, Visions & Designs, and Photography Club, enjoyed activities and trips with Diane, loved going to the pool and hot tub almost every day for many years, and truly never met a resident or staff member she didn't know! When her medical issues began to interfere with her gadabout ways, she embraced putting together jigsaw puzzles and especially enjoyed the wooden Liberty puzzles sent to her by her niece Kathy and goddaughter Susan. Due to Gladys, puzzle making became an integral activity at Mountain View in what is now known as the "puzzle lounge."
Gladys devoted much of her life to caring for others through her volunteer work and with her friends and family. She touched the lives of many people with her generous spirit and gifts of time, assistance, conversation, and genuine caring for others.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane L. Ziegenfus-Martin and son-in-law, Gary C. Martin of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are her sister, Faye L. (Heiney) Heffelfinger of Palmerton, PA and 12 nieces and nephews. Preceding Gladys in death in addition to her parents and husband was her brother, Lee H. Heiney.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the chapel at Garden Spot Village on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11 AM.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View for ten years of caring and friendship and Wintergarden at Garden Spot Village and Hospice and Community Care for their wonderful care during her illness. Gladys was blessed to have such compassionate people in her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 South Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »