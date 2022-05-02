Gladys M. Brubaker, 99, of Quarryville, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her home. Gladys was born in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Phares B. and Martha (Groff) Landis. She was the faithful wife of Marlin R. Brubaker who died in 2009. They shared 62 years of marriage.
Gladys graduated from East Lampeter High School in 1941 and worked at Hamilton Watch Factory for several years. She was a member of Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church, where she participated in the Sewing Circle, making many comforter tops for MCC.
She and her husband started Little Britain Ag Supply in 1962. Gladys enjoyed boating and water skiing as well as growing roses. She had the gift of hospitality, hosting meals for family and friends. She spent many winters in Sarasota, where she and her husband were active in the Bahia Vista Community.
Gladys is survived by six children: James R., husband of Glenda (Smoker) of Quarryville; Velma E., wife of Linford Good of Lancaster; Carol J., wife of Larry Burkhart of Quarryville; M. Ray, husband of Phyllis (Craul) of Quarryville; Gayle M., wife of Daniel Hershberger of Quarryville; and Joyce A., wife of Gordon Herr of Linden, WI. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. Gladys was preceded in death by two sisters: Arlene Kurtz, and Miriam Eckman and four brothers: Marvin Landis, Carvel Landis, Harold Landis, and Raymond Landis.
A memorial service will take place at Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church, 735 Church Road, Quarryville on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. and also on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Traditional interment will be private prior to the service in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at dewalds.com.
A living tribute »