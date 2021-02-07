Gladys L. Rossi

Gladys Lorraine Rossi, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister; wife of the late Leo C. Rossi; daughter of the late Quay and Mary Enck; and life-long Lititz resident, died on February 2 after an illness of seven months.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes sons; L. Douglas Rossi and companion Mary Ann Johnstone of Lititz; Daniel E. Rossi and wife Jan of Kleinfeltersville; Anthony Rossi and wife Robie of Madison, Mississippi; and daughter, Brenda S. Clark and husband John of Lititz. She will also be missed by her seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, one of whom predeceased her, and one great-great-grandson. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Helter, and is survived by one sister, Faye Rossi.
Gladys was a life-long member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Lititz, where she sang in the choir for many years. She graduated from Lititz High School in 1943, where she was a cheerleader and played field hockey. After marrying staff sergeant Leo Rossi in 1945, she was busy being a stay at home mother except for a brief stint in the mid-sixties at Woodstream in Lititz.
Gladys loved spending time with her family, loving her many dogs through the years, singing, reading and playing her organ. We will miss her love, her sense of humor, her warmth and the irreplaceable role she filled for so many years as matriarch of our family.
Services for Gladys are being held privately. Interment will occur at Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ORCA, 401 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. 17602
