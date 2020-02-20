Gladys K. Shenk Summy, 96, of Manheim, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Albertina Krutz. Gladys was the loving wife of Edgar S. Shenk who died in 1963, and her second husband, Emory R. Summy, who died in 2006.
Surviving are two children, Edgar K. husband of Elaine Shenk, of Lancaster, Kathi wife of Robert Carter, of Pequea, four grandchildren: Stephanie wife of Eric Hockensmith, and their children, Abigail and Emma Hockensmith, Edgar J. husband of Heather Shenk, Tawni wife of Daniel Welsh, and Kayla wife of Marc Robles. Preceding her in death is a brother, Frederick Klouse.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Riverview Burial Park Cemetery, Lancaster. Those desiring may send contributions in Gladys's memory to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »