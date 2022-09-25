Gladys K. Fund, 91, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Ephrata Manor. She was surrounded by love as she peacefully entered heaven.
Gladys, lovingly known as "Ma" or "Nanny" by all who knew her, was the wife of the late Richard E. Fund, who passed away in 2020. Born in Livingston, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Amelia Grossman Sacks.
Gladys worked as a secretary from 1987 to 2009 with her twin sons in the family business, Manheim Tire and Auto. There, she not only cheerfully greeted customers, but got to know them personally. She loved hearing about their families and what was happening in their lives. While living in New Jersey, she had worked for Prudential Insurance Company.
Gladys' greatest joys involved traveling with her husband and spending time with family. Some of her best memories were summers spent at the family lake house in Lake Hopatcong, NJ and on their farm property in New York State. She could often be seen attending the activities of her grandchildren, one of her most treasured pastimes.
Gladys is survived by her children: Margaret "Peg" Blankenmyer of Manheim, William "Bill", married to Karen Fund of Quarryville, and Jeffrey, married to Diane Fund of Ephrata; her 7 grandchildren: Julie Blankenmyer, Eric married to Olivia Blankenmyer, Lauren Fund, Daniel married to Katy Fund, Allison married to Justin Droegemueller, Lindsey married to Chris Snavely, and Bryan married to Daniela Fund, and by her 3 great-grandchildren: Lucy, Lyla, and Finn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Sacks.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
