Gladys “Joyce” Shoemaker, age 81, formerly of Peach Bottom, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Lawrence J. “Sonny” Shoemaker. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Agnes Jebaily Singleton.
She was a member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church where she helped teach Sunday school. Joyce was also very active in the Robert Fulton Fire Company Ladies Auxillary.
She is survived by 3 children: Kimberly A. (the late Todd) Kulishoff of Holtwood, Susan L. (Ronald) Snyder of Greencastle, PA, Lawrence J. “Larry” (Jessica Witmer) Shoemaker of Peach Bottom, 1 grandson Melvin (Courtney) Snyder, 2 great-granddaughters: Bailee and Charlee, 1 brother, William (Rose) Singleton, and a god-son William Singleton, Jr. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Gloria Christy and Patricia Dolly.
Funeral service will take place from the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville on Wednesday, November 24 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Penn Hills Burial Grounds.
