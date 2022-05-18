Gladys Jeanette Fry Crowl, 95, passed into heaven on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was the wife of the late Edward C. Crowl, Jr. who passed away in 2007. They were married for 56 years. They enjoyed worldwide travels to Europe, Scandinavia, and Canada, as well as many states in the U. S.
Born in Lititz she was the daughter of the late William Beck Fry and Emma J. Engle Fry. Gladys graduated from Lititz High School in 1944 and from Dickinson College in 1948 with a BS degree in biology and chemistry. She was a former bio-chemist for the Wilbur Suchard Chocolate Co. and later was the treasurer and office manager of the family business, William B. Frys Pontiac, Inc., for 46 years until her retirement.
Gladys was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz her entire life and was a former VBS teacher. She was a life member of Dickinson College Alumni Association and of Beta Sigma Phi. She was also a life member of the Lititz Historical Foundation and the Lancaster County Lutheran Historical Association. She was a proud member of the Donegal Witness Tree chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Civil War Trust. She was also a member of the Historic Preservation Trust, Historic Schaefferstown, the Historical Society of Cocalico Valley, the Lancaster History Organization, and the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society.
Gladys was passionate concerning all things historical and was an expert on Lititz history and family genealogy. Her research not only gave her immense joy it also introduced her to people who would become lifelong friends. She recently coauthored a Book of Remembrance on influential community members in Lititz.
She is survived by her sister Ruth C. McKennon, her brother Lee B. Fry (Connie) and 12 nieces and nephews: William D. Fry, Jr. (Kathleen), Terry L. Fry, (Cheryl), Lois C. O'Brien (Robert), Cynthia A. Duncan, Dean B. Fry (Margarita), Christine B. Gresh (Randy), David E. Fry, Sr., M. Mason McKennon III, Kathleen E. Selner (Craig), Jason L. Fry (Jody), Aaron E. Fry (Karen) and Nathan F. Fry (Silmara).
Gladys is also survived by 7 great nephews: David, Robert, Michael, Nicholas, Jordan, Evan and Ian. 9 great nieces: Stephanie, Keary, Emma, Hannah, Melanie, Jillian, Megan, Alaina and Sarah. Also 2 grand-great nephews: Brandon and Liam and 2 grand-great nieces: Allison and Harper.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents, her parents-in-law, Edward C. Crowl, Sr. and Barbara Coe Crowl, as well as her brother William D. Fry, Sr. and her brothers-in-law Millard M. McKennon, Jr., Benjamin Crowl and Jackson Crowl.
Our memories of Aunt Gladys will include her generous and fun spirit, the beautiful glass Christmas ornaments she would give us each year and the profound love she shared with us her entire life.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing to be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Trinity E.C. Church, 20 E. Orange St., Lititz with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Trinity E. C. Cemetery on West Orange St., Lititz following the services.
In lieu of flowers donations in Gladys's memory may be made to Trinity E. C. Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543 or the Lititz Historical Foundation, PO Box 65, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com