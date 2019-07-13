Gladys J. (Summers) Fry, 85, of Willow Street, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community, Quarryville, after an illness. She was the wife of Charles W. Fry, Jr. They were married on July 3, 1951.
Mrs. Fry had worked as a machinist at the former Star Dental, Lancaster.
Born November 30, 1933, in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Harrison W. and Susan W. ( Lutz) Summers. She attended Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, Lancaster.
Also surviving is a daughter, Adora "Dorie" S., married to James L. Weik, of Lancaster; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah A. (Fry) Rhinier (1998) and eight siblings.
A Celebration of Life for Gladys J. ( Summers) Fry will be announced in the future.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, the Funeral Arrangements are private at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551. Traditional Casket Burial will be held privately in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in memory of Gladys to the Quarryville Presbyterian Retir-ement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566.
