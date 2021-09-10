Gladys J. Rankin, 94 of Lancaster passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 7, 2021 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehab where she resided the last 2 years. Born on September 25, 1926 in Conestoga Township, she was the daughter of the late Levi R. and Margaretta Rice Houpt. She was the wife of Nelson Rankin who preceded her in death in April 1982.
Gladys worked for Armstrong before getting married. She attended Green Hill United Methodist Church, Conestoga in her younger years. She worked in the meat department of Weis Markets, Manor Shopping Center after her husband passed away. She loved doing yardwork and planting flowers. She was a true Dale Earnhardt and Junior fan and loved her great-granddogs.
Gladys will be missed by her sons, David N., husband of Irene Rankin of Manheim and Larry L. Rankin of Conestoga; grandchildren, David N. Rankin, Jr., Cory L. Rankin and Jennie Rebecca Rankin; great-grandsons, Alexander and Isaac and a great-great-granddaughter. Gladys is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Houpt of Conestoga. Gladys was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Sample and her brother, Glenn "Bud" Houpt and Donald L. "Dick" Houpt.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gladys' funeral service on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga with Thomas Grassel officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
