Gladys Hossler, 76, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Gladys Rife Houck. She was the loving wife of the late Jay R. Hossler who passed away in 2017.
Gladys was a medical technician for over 30 years at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. She enjoyed crocheting, needle point, and trips to the beach.
Surviving are two children; Vicki wife of Kerry Beck, Lititz, Jay R., Jr. husband of Elizabeth (Boyer) Hossler, Hanover, three grandchildren; Gregory S. Hampton II, Abigail Grace and Gracieanna Joy Hossler, a great-grandson, Gregory S. Hampton III, four siblings; Esther Goetz, Bea Savage, Wanda Rohrer, and Paul Houck. She was preceded in death by three sisters; Betty Beiler, Violet Yellets, and Loretta Lowenthal.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Gladys' memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com