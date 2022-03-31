Gladys H. Burkholder

Gladys Hershey Burkholder, 89, of New Holland and formerly of Denver, passed away Tuesday March 29th, 2022 at Garden Spot Village in New Holland. She was preceded in death by her husband Landis Eugene Burkholder in 2020 and was the daughter of the late Amos G. and Edna Groff Hershey.
Gladys is survived by: two sons, David A. Burkholder of New Holland and John H. Burkholder, husband of Gwen S. Burkholder of Columbia; a daughter, Joyce E. Martin of Coatesville; six grandchildren; two sisters, Arlene G. and Thelma E. Hershey both of Landis Homes in Lititz. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Dorothy R. Felpel and Pauline M. Hershey.
Gladys worked in the cafeteria for Cocalico School District for many years and worked part time at Weaver's Market after retirement. Gladys and Landis operated a small farm in Denver most of their life, which is now called "Burkholder's Ever-Green Farm" and is owned and operated by his brother Dan and his wife Margi.
Gladys was a member of Stumptown Mennonite Church for many years and enjoyed time with her friends in Sewing Circle and Sunday School class.
A viewing will be held at Stumptown Mennonite Church on Saturday April 2nd at 10 AM followed by a funeral service and burial at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Rd., Bird in Hand, PA 17505. Furman's Leola