Gladys G. Rodgers, age 94 of Columbia, passed away on December 14, 2020. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of John and Emma Gibble. She was predeceased by her husband Robert L. in 1976 and her son Robert N. in 2020.
She was employed by Charles Chips as a box assembler. Gladys is survived by her daughter Nadine Kauffman of Marietta and 2 step daughters, Barbara Steinmetz and Eleanor Harnish, 2 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren.
Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster.
