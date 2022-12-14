Gladys E. Torres Lopez, 82, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan Torres, Claribel Cortez Torres.
A devoted servant of GOD, always walking in her faith; instilling her experience, knowledge, and love of Christ with her children. Gladys attended the Lancaster Seventh Day Adventist Church as well as the Lancaster Hispanic Seventh Day Adventist Church. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother and will be very much missed.
Mom's impact will endure like the words of her faith, for a life time.
Gladys is survived by her children Oscar E. Lucret (wife Leslie), Thomas T. Torres (wife, Carolyn), Michael A. Torres (wife, Maribel), William J. Torres (wife, Lilly), Joseph Torres (wife, Janel), John Torres (wife, Tanya), Edwin Torres, Gladys M. Garcia and Ann Marie G. Torres; brothers Louie, Pete, Alex, Fred; sisters, Rachael, Maggie; 29 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Gilbert, son, James Torres and a grandson Jonathan M. Torres.
Services will take place at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, December 15, 2022. A Viewing will be held at 10 AM and Funeral will follow at 11 AM Committal will take place at Conestoga Memorial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lancaster Seventh Day Adventist Church at www.lancasterpa.adventistchurch.org or 151 City Mill Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.