Gladys E. Gehman, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster County to the late Charles E. and Grace (Welsh) Eaby and was the wife of the late Leon H. Gehman who passed away August 20, 2021.
She was a member of Zeltenreich Reformed Church, New Holland.
Gladys was a homemaker. She enjoyed collecting Boyd's Bears, doing crossword puzzles and yard sales.
Gladys is survived by two children, Kathleen Houck of Ephrata, Robert Houck of Stevens and four siblings, Fern Haley of Lancaster, Mable Musser of Leola, Harry Eaby of Akron, Paul Eaby of Mount Gretna.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert E. Houck and three brothers, Gordon, George and Charles Eaby.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 9 to 10 AM at the Zeltenreich Reformed Church, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastor Robert Godfrey officiating. Interment will take place in the Zeltenreich's Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
